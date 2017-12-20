Saudi king receives Palestinian president Abbas

Saudi Arabia's King Salman received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh on Wednesday and reiterated the kingdom's support for the Palestinian people, state news agency SPA reported.

The king reassured the Palestinian leader that Saudi Arabia continues to support the right of Palestinians to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, SPA said.

The two leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, it said. A dozen Saudi princes and officials also attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said any decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem before a permanent peace settlement is reached would inflame the feelings of Muslims, official media reported.

