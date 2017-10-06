Saudi King Salman takes entourage of 1,500 on Russia tour: Report

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has kicked off a historic visit to Russia, bringing with him a 1,500-person entourage, a golden escalator and his own carpets. His visit marks the first ever state visit to Russia by a reigning Saudi monarch.

The 81-year-old leader of the Gulf kingdom arrived in Moscow late Wednesday (Oct 4) and disembarked from his plane onto his personal escalator. However, the escalator stopped working midway and the king had to walk down the rest of the way instead.

The Saudi government booked two entire luxury hotels for the visit: The Ritz Carlton and the Four Seasons, Bloomberg reported.



The latter had to ask some guests to cancel their reservations to make room — and even moved out people who live in the hotel permanently, people familiar with the matter said.

A doorman dressed in red livery at the Four Seasons said "the entire hotel was booked through Oct 8 and was not open to the public".



Bloomberg added that the bill for fully booking the two hotels during the visit could add up to about US$3 million (S$4.1 million), "not including what the delegation will spend on services, restaurant meals and spa treatments", said Vadim Prasov, vice-president of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attending a welcoming ceremony ahead of their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Oct 5 (Thursday). (Photo: AFP / Yuri Kadobnov)

A plane is also travelling daily between Riyadh and Moscow to transport supplies, and 800kg of food has been brought in, according to the Bloomberg report.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman held two meetings - a broader meeting and then a smaller more closed meeting - which were followed by a state dinner Thursday evening.

King Salman attending a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Oct 5 (Thursday). (Photo: AFP / Yuri Kadobnov)

The four-day visit marks a new era of cooperation between the countries, marked by energy and arms deals worth billions of US dollars.

"Our main hope is that the visit will give a new, powerful impetus to the development of bilateral ties, because the potential of our ties is much richer than the de-facto situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Friday, reported Al Jazeera.

In a concrete expression of how ties are deepening, Saudi Arabia said it had signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase of S-400 air defence systems from Russia's state arms exporter.