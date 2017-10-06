Saudi king says consensus with Russia on broadening relations - news agency

Saudi King Salman said there was consensus with Russia's leadership on broadening the scope of relations between the two countries following a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Saudi state press agency reported on Friday.

RIYADH: Saudi King Salman said there was consensus with Russia's leadership on broadening the scope of relations between the two countries following a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the Saudi state press agency reported on Friday.

"We note with complete full satisfaction the matching opinions we sensed from the Russian leadership towards working to move the level of relations to a broader perspective," the king told business officials in Moscow on Thursday evening.

Putin hosted King Salman for talks at the Kremlin earlier in the day, cementing a relationship that is pivotal for world oil prices and could decide the outcome of the conflict in Syria.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Peter Cooney)