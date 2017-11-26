Saudi-led coalition allows first aid ship to Hodeidah port - local officials

DUBAI: A ship, carrying 5,500 tonnes of flour, docked in Hodeidah port on Sunday, the first after more than two weeks of a blockade from a Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen, local officials said.

Saudi Arabia and its allies closed air, land and sea access to the Arabian Peninsula country on Nov. 6, to stop what it calls a flow of arms to the Houthis from Iran. The action came after Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired towards its capital Riyadh.

The delivery is the first aid to arrive through Hodeidah port, controlled by the Houthis, after the coalition allowed a flight carrying humanitarian aid workers to the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday.

"The ship is 106 meters long and carries 5,500 tonnes of flour," one of the Yemeni officials said.

Iran has denied supplying the Houthis with weapons.

(Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

