Saudi minister says Syria crisis solution requires consensus

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told representatives of the Syrian opposition meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday that the only solution to the crisis in Syria was through a consensus that would achieve the demands of the Syrian people.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends at the Arab League Foreign Ministers meeting at the request of Saudi Arabia, in Cairo, Egypt, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told representatives of the Syrian opposition meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday that the only solution to the crisis in Syria was through a consensus that would achieve the demands of the Syrian people.

"There is no solution to the crisis without a Syrian consensus that would achieve the demands of the Syrian people on the basis of Geneva 1 and (U.N. Security Council) resolution 2254," Jubeir, said speaking in Arabic at the meeting which opened in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

