DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday his country reserved the right to respond to Iran's "hostile actions", an apparent reference to a missile fired by Yemen's Houthis who Saudi Arabia says are armed by Iran.

Jubeir also said on his Twitter account that Iranian interference in the region harms neighbouring countries and international peace and security.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)