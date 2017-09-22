Saudi textbook withdrawn over picture of Yoda with Saudi king: Report

BEIRUT, Lebanon: A high school social studies textbook will be withdrawn in Saudi Arabia after Star Wars character Yoda mysteriously appeared in a historic photograph, The New York Times reported on Thursday (Sep 21).



The textbook contained a 1945 photo of King Faisal, who was a prince and was serving as foreign minister at the time, signing the United Nations Charter in San Francisco. The popular former monarch ruled Saudi Arabia for 11 years from 1964 to 1975.

However, the version of the photo in the textbook had the Jedi master from the Star Wars movie franchise standing next to him. The image was an artwork by artist Abdullah Al Shehri, who superimposes cultural icons onto images of famous historical events in an attempt to add a fun element to the photographs.

Shehri, who goes by the nickname Shaweesh, told NYT that he did not know how the altered image had ended up in the textbook.

“I am the one who designed it, but I am not the one who put it in the book,” NYT quoted Shehri as saying.

He added that it was his mother, a biology teacher, who had seen his work in the textbook and pointed it out to him.

According to NYT, Saudi education minister Ahmed al-Eissa took to Twitter to apologise for the "unintended mistake" and clarified that the ministry had begun printing corrected versions of the textbook.

As the image went viral on social media, Shehri had received many positive responses from fans of King Faisal and Yoda over the mishap.

"I meant no offence to the king at all,” he said.