Schaeuble says Germany can avoid new borrowing in next legislative period

BERLIN: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that the federal government has set up policies of sustainability that mean there will be no new debt in the next legislative period.

Speaking in Berlin, Schaeuble also said that the question of whether the process of closing international tax loop holes is one of the greatest unresolved questions of the day.

He also said that there is a danger of national borders returning around the world and a retreat from a more open world.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)