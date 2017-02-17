Schaeuble says Germany will spend more on defence

MUNICH: Germany must and will spend more money on defence, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Schaeuble said: "It is a matter of security, we have to do it together, inside NATO and a more efficient European contribution. We are moving in that direction with the European defence union. We have to spend more money on this, we have decided to do so in the German government, no doubt, we will meet our obligations."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Robin Emmott)