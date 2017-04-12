Scientists find way to make cells resistant to HIV

CALIFORNIA: In a major breakthrough, scientists have found a way to make cells resistant to HIV.



The method, considered a new approach, is a form of “cellular vaccination” which is meant to provide long term protection, according to senior staff scientist Jia Xie at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in California. The findings were reported in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



“The ultimate goal will be the control of HIV in patients with AIDS without the need for other medications,” Jia Xie said.

The method involves “tethering HIV-fighting antibodies to immune cells, creating a cell population that is resistant to the virus," according to a report in Science Daily.



Experiments in the lab showed that the resistant cells replaced diseased cells, with antibodies clinging on to their surface, shielding them from HIV.



The researchers also confirmed that this new method proved more effective than the conventional way of treating HIV patients through "free-floating anitbodies".

According to the report, plans are in pipeline for the researchers, led by senior author Dr Richard Lerner, to collaborate with other scientists at City of Hope’s Center for Gene Therapy to evaluate the findings and perform further tests in accordance with federal laws before it can be tested on patients.

HIV is a virus spread through certain body fluids that attacks the body’s immune system, specifically the CD4 cells. Over time, HIV can destroy many of these cells leaving the body weaker to fight off infections and disease.



If left untreated, HIV can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

According to WHO, there were approximately 36.7 million people living with HIV at the end of 2015.