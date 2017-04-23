Scottish Conservatives open up lead over Scottish Labour: Poll

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Scottish Conservative Party has opened up a 10 percentage point lead over the Scottish Labour Party in an opinion poll, reaching 28 percent, while the Scottish National Party remains in front on 43 per cent, pollster Survation said on Sunday.

"Survation's latest poll in Scotland on behalf of the Sunday Post shows the Scottish Conservatives at their highest level in either a Survation Westminster or a Holyrood (the devolved parliament) voting intention ever," Survation said in a statement.

The pollster said it had interviewed 1,018 Scots between Apr 18 to Apr 21 for the survey.

