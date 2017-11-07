Scottish parliament evacuated after white powder found: Source

EDINBURGH: Police said the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh was evacuated on Tuesday (Nov 7) after a suspicious package was found, with a source saying a suspicious white powder had been sent to a Conservative Party lawmaker.

"It's a white powder incident, there were a couple of suspicious packages sent to a Tory (Conservative) MSP," the source at the parliament told Reuters.

Asked how long the incident could last "police told us it could be a while".

"Police in Edinburgh responded to the Scottish Parliament at around 11.35 a.m. ... following the discovery of a suspicious package," police said in a statement.

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution and inquiries are continuing."

The Scottish parliament confirmed the incident was ongoing and police were at the scene.

Known as Holyrood, the parliament building is located at the bottom of the Royal Mile, Edinburgh's most famous thoroughfare which leads down from its historic castle to Queen Elizabeth's Edinburgh residence, Holyrood Palace.