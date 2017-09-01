Sculptors build 55ft sandcastle in Germany to claim world record

DUISBURG, Germany: Using almost 4,000 metric tonnes of sand, 19 sculptors have built a 55ft (17m) tower featuring a number of famous landmarks to claim the world record for tallest sandcastle.

A close-up picture from the world's highest sandcastle shows a Thai Buddha statue. (Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)

The team spent more than three weeks in the western German city of Duisburg working on the 16.68m artwork, which included a sandy replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza, Venice's Rialto Bridge and the graveside of Elvis Presley.

A Guinness World Record official was on hand on Friday to approve the new mark for the German sculpture, which eclipsed the previous tallest sandcastle, a 14.84m world peace monument built in India in February.

Part of the sandcastle tower in Duisburg. (Photo: Reuters)

The sandcastle includes a replica of the graveside of Elvis. (Photo: Reuters)

The team of international sculptors failed with a world record attempt last year and decided to use a different sand, mainly very fine quartz which is less than one millimetre in grain size.

"It did not collapse because the quality of the sand was better than previous attempts, the weather was good and very good planning," Ukrainian Eugenia Kolot told Reuters.