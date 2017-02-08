Searches in Germany, Britain focussed on Islamist suspects - prosecutor

BERLIN: German authorities searched homes and other properties in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia and Britain on Wednesday to gather evidence about two suspects believed to have supported the Islamist group "Jabhat al-Nusra," the chief federal prosecutor's office said.

"The two suspects are believed to have supported the foreign terrorist group JAN for several years," the office said in a statement.

They allegedly collected donations for the Islamist group and supplied ambulances, medical equipment and medication through groups called "Medicine with Heart" and "Medicine without Borders," it said.

There was no mention of any specific attack preparations in the case.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)