Security reviewed at Prince George's school after arrest

LONDON: British police said they were reviewing security at four-year-old Prince George's school in London on Wednesday (Sep 13) after a woman was arrested for attempted burglary from the exclusive establishment.

"We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 40-year-old woman, who has not been named and is in custody, was arrested on Wednesday, a day after what police classified only as "an incident ... when an individual gained access to its premises".

It was not clear whether the incident was linked to Prince George, who is third in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.

George had his first day at the school only last week.

"Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site," police said.

George, whose formal title is Prince George of Cambridge, is known as George Cambridge to his classmates at the £17,600-a-year (US$23,000) school.