Seeking a liveable city? Try Melbourne, skip Lagos and Damascus

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Melbourne and Vienna are the most liveable cities in the world, but you should probably steer clear of Lagos and Damascus, an annual survey has suggested.

LONDON: Melbourne and Vienna are the most liveable cities in the world, but you should probably steer clear of Lagos and Damascus, an annual survey has suggested.

The Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 Global Liveability Report notes that a decade of declines in the ease of living has now stabilised, although a number of cities have suffered from the "spreading perceived threat of terrorism".

The five most improved cities over the past five years are Tehran, Dubai, Abidjan, Harare and Colombo - although all remain in the lower half of the 140 cities included.

The biggest decliners are Kiev, Damascus, Tripoli, Detroit and Moscow.

Rankings are calculated using a number of factors including crime, healthcare, climate, corruption and censorship.

Here are the EIU's top 10 cities to live in: Melbourne, Vienna, Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Adelaide, Perth, Auckland. Helsinki, Hamburg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the 10 least liveable cities in reverse order are: Kiev, Douala, Harare, Karachi, Algiers, Port Moresby, Dhaka, Tripoli, Lagos, Damascus.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by Ken Ferris)