Senior Saudi prince freed in settlement agreement of US$1 billion - Saudi official

Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an "acceptable settlement agreement" with authorities paying more than US$1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

DUBAI: Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an "acceptable settlement agreement" with authorities paying more than US$1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

The official said Miteb, in his deal with the government, had admitted corruption. Three other people involved in corruption cases have also finalised settlement agreements with authorities, the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, writing by Sami Aboudi)