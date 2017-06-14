Senior US congressman Steve Scalise shot at Virginia baseball practice: Lawmaker

ALEXANDRIA: At least five people people including a top Republican congressman were wounded in a Washington suburb early Wednesday morning (Jun 14) when a shooting erupted as they practiced for an annual baseball game between lawmakers.

Senior congressman Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, according to fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks who told CNN at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were also shot in the incident in Alexandria, Virginia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Five people were transported medically from the scene," Alexandria police chief Michael Brown told a press conference.

Police said the shooting suspect was in custody and "not a threat."

President Donald Trump said he was closely monitoring the developments in Virginia, and that Scalise, the majority whip who rallies Republican votes in the House of Representatives, was expected to recover.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

In a statement earlier, Trump described himself as "deeply saddened by this tragedy," saying his "thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders and all others affected."

About 25 senators and congressmen were at the practice, according to Senator Jeff Flake who told reporters some 50 shots rang out in the exchange of fire between the gunman and the lawmakers' security detail, at around 6.30am (1030 GMT).

'DRAGGING HIS BODY'

Brooks described chaotic scenes after Scalise was shot.



"He was not able to move on his own power. He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on," Brooks said.



Picture shows the scene of an early morning shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Jun 14, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

"He is a physician and we deferred to his judgment on what to do. I held a cloth over the wound to stop the bleeding as Brad was getting some kind of scissors device to cut through the pants to try to have better access to Steve Scalise's wound and his hip."



The gunman was armed with a rifle and appeared to be a white male, "a little bit on the chubby side," he said.

Brooks said he saw the man only for a second, and that he was shooting from a chain link fence behind the third base position on the field where the congressional group was holding its morning practice.

"There must have been 50 to 100 shots fired," he told CNN. "I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot," said Brooks, adding he helped apply a tourniquet with his belt to a congressional staffer who was shot in the leg.

"One of our security detail was shooting back, but it was our pistol versus the shooter's rifle," Brooks said. "The only weapon I had was a baseball bat."

Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire Jun 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)

Local schools were locked down.



"A lock-in takes place if a threat is identified outside the school. All school doors are locked but classes continue as normal. No entry into or exit from the school will be allowed," said a message from Alexandria City Public Schools.

Scalise, a representative from the southern state of Louisiana elected to Congress in 2008, heads the conservative House caucus known as the Republican Study Committee.

The staunch conservative is among the lawmakers leaving the drive to repeal former president Barack Obama's signature health care law, among other top Republican priorities