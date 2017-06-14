Senior US congressman Steve Scalise shot at Virginia baseball practice: Lawmaker

WASHINGTON: US House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was among several people shot and wounded at a baseball practice ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in a Washington suburb, one of his colleagues said Wednesday (Jun 14).

Fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks told CNN that Scalise was shot in the hip, adding that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were shot in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise "was not able to move on his own power. He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on", Brooks said.

The shooter appeared to be a white male, "a little bit on the chubby side," he said, adding that he only saw the man for second.

Brooks said he heard 10 to 20 rounds from the gunman's rifle before the security detail returned fire. He said there were 20 to 25 members of team at the practice when the gunfire erupted.

Investigators gather near the scene of an opened fire Jun 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia. Multiple injuries were reported from the instance. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)

Alexandria police tweeted that victims are being transported to hospitals and that the suspect has been place in custody.

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017





UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017





President Donald Trump released a statement on the incident, saying that both he and the Vice President were monitoring developments closely.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected," he said.