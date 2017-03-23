Seven arrested for London attack

LONDON: Seven people have been arrested in the wake of a terrorist attack in Westminster, London which killed four people and injured 29 , Britain's top anti-terrorism officer said on Thursday (Mar 23).

The Metropolitan Police's Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley said six addresses were searched and inquiries for the incident are continuing in Birmingham, London and other parts of the country.



"It is still our belief that the attacker acted alone during the #WestminsterAttack yesterday & was inspired by international terrorism” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017

Rowley said police have no specific information about further threats to the public and urged the media not to identify the attacker. “I would continue to ask that his name is not published whilst we are at such a sensitive stage in our investigation - and as I state still conducting arrests and searches," he said.

Earlier, Sky News reported that armed UK police raided a home and closed off several roads in Birmingham. According to Sky, "a number of people" were arrested at a property in Hagley Road, in the Egbaston area of the city.

Rowley said police "stand with all communities" and that a meeting of faith leaders would be held at the New Scotland Yard. "“We must not allow terrorists to create discord, distrust and fear," he stressed.

Met Police's Mark Rowley: we must not allow terrorists to sew discord and fear in our city — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 23, 2017

He added that more officers are on the streets of London, armed and unarmed, in the wake of the attack. “We have cancelled some leave and increased some duty hours and are working to make sure that we can out in force to reassure the public."