Seven dead, 15 injured as bus plunges off a cliff in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR: At least seven people died and another 15 injured in El Salvador on Saturday after their bus lost control due to excessive speed and fell over a cliff, officials said.

The bus, which was leaving the capital and headed to the coast during a holiday weekend, fell about 100 feet (30 meters) before coming to a stop near the town of Olocuilta, about 14 miles (23 km) southeast of the capital San Salvador.

The speeding driver swerved to avoid a speed bump in the road but instead tumbled off the edge, said Eduardo Guevara, an official with national emergency services.

He added that some of the survivors were gravely injured and the final death toll could still rise.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Bernard Orr)