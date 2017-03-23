Seven hurt as Milan-Basel train derails

GENEVA: Seven people were injured on Wednesday (Mar 22) when a train travelling from the Italian city of Milan to Basel in Switzerland derailed, police and railway officials said.

The Eurocity train, which was carrying 160 passengers and was operated by Trenitalia, had just left the station when several carriages overturned and fell across the track near the central Swiss city of Lucerne.

"Five of the injured have been taken to hospital," a Lucerne police spokesman said.

Replacement buses were laid on while all Lucerne-bound rail traffic was diverted to other cities as the station was set to remain closed until at least early Thursday.