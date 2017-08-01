Seven Welsh priests walk into a bar, get mistaken for stag party

LONDON: Seven Roman Catholic priests were refused service in a Welsh pub after staff mistook them for a stag party in fancy dress.

After realising a mistake had been made, Cardiff's City Arms offered the clergymen a round of free drinks to apologise, the Archdiocese of Cardiff said in a blog post on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Arriving at the pub on Saturday to celebrate the ordination of Father Peter McLaren, the priests were told by a bartender that the City Arms did not serve large groups in fancy dress.

The archdiocese said they had started to leave when another staff member said he believed they were real priests and invited them back in for a free drink.

"As a goodwill gesture he provides the men with a round of drinks and an outburst of applause fills the bar," the blog post said.

"We'd like to thank The City Arms for being good sports through all of this and their kind gesture to our seminarians."

It said the priests had initially thought the bartender was joking when he mistook them for a stag party, an all-male bash held for men who are getting married and which in Britain often involves dressing up and consuming copious amounts of alcohol.

However the blog post added that after the mix-up was resolved, the priests received "a warm welcome from the regulars", many of whom approached them to ask them questions.

In a further twist, it transpired that one of the priests was called Reverend James - the name of one of the city's most popular beers. According to the archdiocese post, the Rev James bought the barman a pint of the beer to "show it was taken in good spirit".







An assistant manager of the pub told the BBC that it was the policy of the pub to turn away large parties wearing fancy dress as there had been a number of issues with such revellers.

"A slight misunderstanding from us but everyone was happy in the end," the pub said on Twitter.