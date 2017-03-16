Several injured in shooting at French college: Police source

PARIS: Several people were injured in a shooting Thursday (Mar 16) at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse, police said.



One person was arrested and another was on the run after the shooting at the Tocqueville high school, a police source told AFP, asking not to be named.

All schools in the town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Nice have been locked down, education authorities said.

Following the shooting, the French government launched a terrorist attack warning through a telephone application.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has also cut short a trip to the northern Somme area because of the Grasse shooting, as well as a letter bomb blast at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris on Thursday.