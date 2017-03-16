Several injured in shooting at French college: Sources

PARIS: Several people were injured in a shooting Thursday (Mar 16) at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse, sources close to the investigation said.



An intruder burst into the Tocqueville high school and opened fire, one of the sources said.

Local emergency services advised residents to stay indoors, while the French government launched a terrorist attack warning through a phone application.

According to BFM TV, one person has been arrested.

