Several injured in shooting at French college: Sources
Local emergency services have advised residents to stay indoors, while a terrorist attack warning has been issued by the government.
- Posted 16 Mar 2017 20:26
- Updated 16 Mar 2017 20:35
PARIS: Several people were injured in a shooting Thursday (Mar 16) at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse, sources close to the investigation said.
An intruder burst into the Tocqueville high school and opened fire, one of the sources said.
Local emergency services advised residents to stay indoors, while the French government launched a terrorist attack warning through a phone application.
According to BFM TV, one person has been arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Agencies/hs