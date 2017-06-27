Several major firms say targets of international cyberattack

PARIS: Several multinational companies said Tuesday (Jun 27) they were targeted in an international cyberattack which started in Russia and Ukraine before spreading to western Europe.

Danish sea transport company Maersk, British advertising giant WPP and the French industrial group Saint-Gobain all said they came under attack and put protection protocols in place to avoid data loss.

Norway's national security authority said an unnamed "international company" was also affected.

"We see there is a ransomware attack that is actually ongoing. Only one international company has been affected in Norway," said a spokeswoman for the authority, who declined to name the firm. "We have some extra resources to follow the situation closely ... We assume it is similar to the attack on Maersk."

According to a Swiss government IT agency, ransomware known as Petya seems to have re-emerged to affect computer systems across Europe, causing issues primarily in Ukraine, Russia, England as well as India.

A ransomware attack encrypts one's email and computer and can only be unlocked if money is paid.

"There have been indications of late that Petya is in circulation again, exploiting the SMB (Server Message Block) vulnerability," the Swiss Reporting and Analysis Centre for Information Assurance (MELANI) said in an e-mail.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday, with computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine also disrupted.

The Petya virus was blamed for disrupting systems in 2016.