Several major firms say targets of international ransomware attack

PARIS: Several multinational companies said Tuesday (Jun 27) they were targeted in an international cyberattack which started in Russia and Ukraine before spreading to western Europe.

Danish sea transport company Maersk, British advertising giant WPP and the French industrial group Saint-Gobain all said they came under attack and put protection protocols in place to avoid data loss.

"Most of our IT systems are down across all business units due to a virus. We continue to assess the situation. The safety of our operations are top of our priorities," Concepcion Boo Arias, spokeswoman of Maersk Line, told AFP.

WPP tweeted that "IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack. We are taking appropriate measures and will update asap".

The three groups were the first major businesses to be hit by what is believed to be a ransomware attack of the so-called Petya type, which earlier affected Russia and Ukraine.

"This is a bit like a flu epidemic in winter," said Nicolas Duvinage, head of the French military's digital crime unit. "We will get many of these viral attack waves in coming months."

Norway's national security authority said an unnamed "international company" was also affected.

"We see there is a ransomware attack that is actually ongoing. Only one international company has been affected in Norway," said a spokeswoman for the authority, who declined to name the firm. "We have some extra resources to follow the situation closely ... We assume it is similar to the attack on Maersk."

VIRUS IS MODIFIED VERSION OF RANSOMWARE PETYA: EXPERTS

IT experts identified the virus as "Petrwrap", a modified version of the Petya ransomware which hit last year and demanded money from victims in exchange for the return of their data.

It also recalled a ransomware outbreak last month which hit more than 150 countries and a total of more than 200,000 victims with the WannaCry ransomware.

The virus is "spreading around the world, a large number of countries are affected," Costin Raiu, a researcher at the Moscow-based computer security firm Kaspersky Lab said via Twitter.

A ransomware attack encrypts one's email and computer and can only be unlocked if money is paid.

"There have been indications of late that Petya is in circulation again, exploiting the SMB (Server Message Block) vulnerability," the Swiss Reporting and Analysis Centre for Information Assurance (MELANI) said in an e-mail.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday, with computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine also disrupted.

Russian state oil giant Rosneft said earlier that its servers suffered a "powerful" cyberattack but thanks to its backup system "the production and extraction of oil were not stopped."

"POWERFUL CYBERATTACK"

Ukraine's central bank said several lenders had been hit in the country, hindering operations and leading the regulator to warn other financial institutions to tighten security measures.

Banks were experiencing "difficulty in servicing customers and performing banking operations" due to the attacks, the bank said in a statement.

Among those hit was Oschadbank, one of Ukraine's largest banks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman wrote on Facebook that the attacks in his country were "unprecedented" but insisted that "important systems were not affected".

The attacks on Russian and Ukrainian companies involved a type of ransomware that locks users out of the computer and demands purchase of a key to reinstate access, said cybersecurity company Group IB.

The attacks started around 2pm Moscow time (1100GMT), the group said, and quickly spread to 80 companies in Ukraine and Russia.

The cryptolocker demanded US$300 in bitcoins and does not name the encrypting program, which makes finding a solution difficult, said Group IB spokesman Evgeny Gukov in an emailed comment.

ENERGY FIRMS, AIRPORT AFFECTED

Attacks were also reported by the power company in Kiev, Kyivenergo. "We were forced to turn off all of our computers," a company representative told Interfax Ukraine agency.

The attack also affected some Ukraine government computers and the website of Ukraine's biggest airport Boryspil.

"The official airport website and the flight schedule are not working!" wrote airport director Pavlo Ryabykin on Facebook, though without confirming the website was hit by a virus.

The government press service said Petya hit "personal computers" of some individuals but not government servers.

Ukraine's delivery service company Nova Poshta confirmed the virus that hit its computers was Petya.A.

The fight against cyberattacks has sparked exponential growth in global protection spending, with the cyber security market estimated at US$120 billion this year, more than 30 times its size just over a decade ago. But even that massive figure looks set to be dwarfed within a few years, experts said, after ransomware attacks crippled computers worldwide in the past week.