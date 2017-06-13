'Several people' wounded by shots at Munich rail station: Police

MUNICH: Several people were wounded when shots were fired at a commuter rail station near the southern Germany city of Munich on Tuesday (Jun 13) and one person was detained, police said.

"Several people were injured by shots. A female police officer was badly wounded," Munich police tweeted.

Authorities reported that a handgun was fired during a police operation at an S-Bahn station in Unterfoehring, a northeastern suburb of the Bavarian city, and that the scene was now secured.

Police later ruled out any political or religious motive in the incident, saying the attacker acted out of "personal" reasons.

"The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons. There is no political or religious background here," police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins told reporters.

