Several shot in San Francisco at UPS facility

LOS ANGELES: Several people were shot on Wednesday (Jun 14) at a San Francisco warehouse and customer service facility operated by global parcel delivery service UPS, authorities and the company said.

UPS spokeswoman Natalie Godwin told AFP the incident involved four workers at the sprawling facility, which employs 850 people.

"We understand that there are potentially multiple deaths although individuals have been transported to the hospital so we are unsure of their status at this time," Godwin said.

Police ordered residents and employees in the city's Portero Hill neighborhood and surrounding areas to shelter in place as they responded to the early morning incident.

Another UPS spokesman, Steven Gaunt, earlier said that the shooter was an employee who worked as a driver.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at the facility, which handles packages for delivery in the San Francisco area.

Some news reports said two people had been killed, including the shooter who was believed to have turned the gun on himself.

In a series of tweets following the incident, police confirmed the shooting but did not provide further details about fatalities.