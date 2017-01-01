Several wounded in Istanbul night club attack: Reports

ISTANBUL: Several people are believed to be wounded after gunmen attacked a night club in Istanbul on New Year's eve (Dec 31), Turkish media reported.

A tweet from CNN Turk said the attackers entered the Reina night club dressed in Santa costumes and "opened fire randomly". One attacker was still inside an Istanbul nightclub, and police special forces were preparing an operation to enter the building, CNN Turk added.

Turkey's NTV reported that around 20 to 30 people may have been injured. Television footage showed ambulances and police vehicles on the street outside the nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Turkey's largest city.

This is a developing story.




