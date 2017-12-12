Sexual misconduct claims 'fabricated' by Democrats: Trump

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Dec 12) that the claims of three women accusing him of sexual misconduct were "fabricated stories" spun by Democrats.

His response came a day after the women urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behaviour and allegations of misconduct, while Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for Trump’s resignation.

Democrats, “unable to show any collusion with Russia”, are “moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met,” said Trump in a tweet on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The three women first came forward during last year's presidential race with their claims of harassment.

Samantha Holvey said Trump came backstage when she and other contestants in the 2006 Miss USA pageant were dressing.

Rachel Crooks accused Trump of forcibly kissing her on the mouth after she introduced herself to him at Trump Tower in 2005, while Jessica Leeds said she was groped and forcibly kissed by Trump on a commercial flight decades ago.

The three women said they were speaking up again because of the current climate.

In recent months, countless women have broken their silence about abuse suffered at the hands of powerful men in the worlds of entertainment, the media, business and politics, in the wake of the bombshell allegations that felled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The White House dismissed the claims, saying that the “timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them."