Shallow quake of magnitude 5.8 hits Nevada: USGS

LONDON: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck 29 km (18 miles) west south west of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the United States on Wednesday (Dec 28), the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake's depth was about 19km, according to the USGS website, which also reported an aftershock of magnitude 5.7, given at a depth of 0.0 km.