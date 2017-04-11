Two dead in apparent murder-suicide at California school

LOS ANGELES: Two adults were shot dead on Monday (Apr 10) at an elementary school classroom in the California city of San Bernardino in what police said was a case of "murder-suicide."

"Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat," city police chief Jarrod Burguan wrote on Twitter.



It was not immediately clear if that meant the shooter was among the dead.

"There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown," the officer added.

Students at North Park Elementary School were being transported to a nearby high school "for safety," Burguan said.

San Bernardino is located about an hour's drive east of Los Angeles.

In December 2015, a newlywed couple apparently inspired by the Islamic State group opened fire on an office party in San Bernardino, killing 14 people and injuring 22 others.