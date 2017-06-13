Shooting at Munich station probably not terrorist attack - radio

BERLIN: At least one person was injured in a shooting at a local train station in Munich on Tuesday, German police tweeted, adding they had secured the area and Bavarian public radio, citing police, said it was probably not a terrorist attack.

"There is no danger to the public," said a spokeswoman for the police.

Bavarian radio reported: "According to police information it is probably not a terrorist attack".

