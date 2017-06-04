Shots fired as police tackle 'major incident' in London

LONDON: Police said a "major incident" was underway in central London as they responded to reports on Saturday (Jun 3) of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians on London Bridge, and stabbings and shots being fired nearby.

"From 2208 hours (2108 GMT) officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on London Bridge," police said in a statement.

"Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market," at the south end of the bridge. "Armed officers responded and shots have been fired".

"Officers are now responding to an incident in the Vauxhall area," which is also on the south side of the River Thames and home to the MI6 foreign intelligence agency.

Witnesses on London Bridge reported seeing a van mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians. The London Ambulance Service said "multiple resources" were being sent to the scene.

British police said more than one person had been killed at London Bridge the BBC said, citing police at the scene. "We have been told by police there has been more than one fatality in the incident at London Bridge," the BBC said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called the events in London a "potential act of terrorism".



"Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism," May said in a statement.



"This is a fast moving investigation," May said. "I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."



The police were urging the public to run to a place of safety and hide if they cannot. "Please remain calm, but be alert and vigilant. We are using all necessary skills and resources," police said.

Will Heaven, managing editor of The Spectator magazine, said on Twitter that he saw "two casualties - one on pavement, one edge of road" and reported seeing armed police on the bridge.

'WOUNDED PEOPLE'



BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was there at the time of the incident, said she saw a van driven by a man travelling "at about 50 miles (80 kilometres) an hour".

She said about five people were being treated for injuries after the vehicle mounted the pavement and hit them.



"There's several police boats with torchlights searching the Thames at the moment," she told BBC radio. She added that she saw a man, who had his shirt off and was in handcuffs, being arrested by police.



Police officers and members of the emergency services attend to a person injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge in central London on Jun 3, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Sorabji)

Another witness, Alessandro, told BBC radio that he saw a van strike several people on London Bridge.



"I saw this van going left and right, left and right, trying to catch as many people as he could. And people just tried to get out of the way of the van. Then I tried to help people, wounded people."



Of the casualties, he said: "Three of them, yes (were conscious), and one guy was not talking at all, was just, like, down. There were five or six people that we tried to help, they were young people."



His friend Giovanni said he contacted police and the ambulance services, which arrived within around two minutes.

STABBINGS ON THE STREET

One woman told Reuters she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut at London Bridge at the Thames river. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

"A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps," a taxi driver told the BBC. "It knocked loads of people down.

"Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random."

Several witnesses also reported hearing gunshots.

"We were in an Uber (taxi) going towards London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running. The Uber stopped, we asked people what was going on – people said there was shooting," said Yoann Belmere, 40, a French banker living in London.

"Now the area is completely closed with police cars going one way and ambulances going the other," he told Reuters.

A Police officer clears people away from the area near London Bridge after an incident in central London on Jun 3, 2017. (Photo: AP/ Matt Dunham)

The incident comes days ahead of a Jun 8 election, with polls suggesting the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has dropped sharply.

It also comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The Manchester bombing was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London's transport network.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.