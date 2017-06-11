Sibanye Gold say South Africa wildcat strike continues, 138 illegal miners arrested

A wildcat strike at Sibanye Gold's Cooke operations west of Johannesburg continued on Sunday and 138 illegal miners there have been arrested since the stoppage began Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Sibanye said the strike, which has seen 16 miners assaulted in a wave of intimidation, was triggered by worker anger at a company drive to root out illegal miners, which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and a policy that forbids food in underground operations.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Jason Neely)