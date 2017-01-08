Signs suggest truck driver who killed 4 soldiers supported Islamic State: Israeli PM

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday a Palestinian truck driver who rammed a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding 15 others, was likely a supporter of Islamic State.

"We know the identity of the attacker, according to all the signs he is a supporter of Islamic State. We have sealed off Jabel Mukabar, the neighbourhood from where he came, and we are carrying out other actions which I will not detail," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The incident was the deadliest Palestinian attack in Jerusalem in months and targeted officer cadets who were disembarking from a bus that brought them to the Armon Hanatziv promenade.

