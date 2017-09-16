Singapore 'strongly condemns' London Tube terrorist attack

SINGAPORE: Singapore “strongly condemns” the terrorist attack on a London Underground train that injured at least 29 people, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media statement on Saturday (Sep 16).

“We stand in solidarity with the people and government of the UK, and wish the injured a quick recovery,” said the ministry.

The explosion on Friday - Britain's fifth terror attack in six months – was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

MFA said it has reached out to Singaporeans e-Registered in London and there have been no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected by or injured in the incident.

“MFA and our Singapore High Commission will continue to work with the relevant authorities in London to monitor the situation closely,” it added.

It also advised Singaporeans in London to keep in touch with family and friends. Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact:

Singapore High Commission in London



Tel: +44 (0) 207 235 8315

Emergency no.: +44 (0) 771 034 8335

Email: singhc_lon@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg