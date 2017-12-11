Situation on Korean Peninsula risks moving into 'hot phase' - Ifax cites Russian foreign minister

The situation on the Korean Peninsula risks to move into a "hot phase", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov was speaking after a trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. He said all three countries did not want tensions on the Korean Peninsula to escalate any further, Interfax reported.

