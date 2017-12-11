Situation on Korean Peninsula risks moving into 'hot phase' - Ifax cites Russian foreign minister

The situation on the Korean Peninsula risks to move into a "hot phase", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW: The situation on the Korean Peninsula risks to move into a "hot phase", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov was speaking after a trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China. He said all three countries did not want tensions on the Korean Peninsula to escalate any further, Interfax reported.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)