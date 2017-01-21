Sixteen dead, mostly Hungarian teenagers, in Italy bus accident - police

ROME: At least 16 people were killed and some 40 injured after a bus carrying Hungarian students burst into flames on a highway in northern Italy, police said on Saturday.

Girolamo Lacquaniti, head of highway police in the city of Verona, said most of the passengers were teenage students and others were teachers and parents. He told SkyTG 24 television that the bus went off the road near a highway exit during the night. Television images showed the bus engulfed in flames.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)