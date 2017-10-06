Sixteen people killed in Russia after train collides with bus

MOSCOW: Sixteen people were killed on Friday (Oct 6) when a train slammed into a bus that had broken down at a level crossing near Moscow, Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, 16 people, including a child, have been killed," the investigative committee said.

"Other passengers, including minors, have been taken to hospital with various injuries. The number of dead and injured is being ascertained."

The bus, which was carrying migrant workers from Uzbekistan, was shunted several hundred metres down the track, Russia's Rossiya 24 TV channel reported. Footage showed fragments of what was left of the bus strewn across the track. The train itself appeared to have sustained no visible damage.

The wreckage of a passenger bus is seen after it was hit by a train at a crossing near the town of Pokrov, in Vladimir region, Russia October 6, 2017. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS TV

"The bus stalled on the track," Vladimir Myagkov, a spokesman for Russian Railways, told Rossiya 24 at the crash site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Some people say the passengers tried to push the bus off the track. At that moment the train approached and a collision occurred," he said.

Though carrying workers from the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, the bus had a license plate registered in Kazakhstan, Russian news agencies reported.