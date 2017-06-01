Sixth suspect released in Manchester terror probe

LONDON: Manchester police on Wednesday (May 31) released without charge one of the men arrested in connection with the May 22 terrorist attack at a pop concert in the British city.

A total of 10 men remain in British custody following the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena where US singer Ariana Grande was performing. Twenty-two people, including seven children, were killed in the attack.

The 21-year-old man released on Wednesday had been arrested on May 24 in the town of Nuneaton in central England, more than 180 kilometres away from Manchester.

"As it stands 16 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which six people have since been released without charge," the police said in a statement.

The other five people released without charge in the UK include a teenage boy and a woman.

Abedi's father and brother are also in detention in Libya, where authorities say the two brothers were both part of the Islamic State group which claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

Born in Britain to Libyan parents, Abedi is believed to have returned from a trip to Libya a few days before the bombing.