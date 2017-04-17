Small airplane crashes near supermarket in Portugal, killing four
LISBON: A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday, killing all four people on board, rescue workers said.
The plane crashed after taking off from a nearby airport.
The pilot and all three passengers died after their plane crashed into the Lidl supermarket carpark in Tires.
Local television showed images of smoke rising from the area. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.
- Reuters/am