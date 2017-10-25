Smashed: 30,000 beer bottles spark German highway chaos

BERLIN: Around 30,000 bottles of beer scattered across a German highway after a truck accident on Wednesday (Oct 25), snarling traffic and sparking a sudsy clean-up operation.

Police said a car collided with a delivery vehicle on the autobahn north of Frankfurt, knocking the lorry against a guardrail.

When its tarp tore open, 1,500 cases tumbled out, strewing the bottles across the road.

The highway was partially closed and clean-up of the boozy spill was still ongoing hours later.

The driver was taken to hospital for a medical examination. Both vehicles were towed.