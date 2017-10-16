Social Democrats overtake far right in Austrian vote - projection

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Chancellor Christian Kern's Social Democrats have overtaken the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) for second place behind the conservative People's Party in Austria's parliamentary election, an updated SORA projection for broadcaster ORF found.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz's People's Party was still in the lead with 31.5 percent, with the Social Democrats on 27.1 percent to the FPO's 25.9 percent, according to the projection based on nearly 53 percent of non-postal ballots counted and with a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Francois Murphy)