Soldier attacked in Brussels, culprit 'neutralised': Authorities

BRUSSELS: A knife-wielding man attacked a soldier in Brussels on Friday (Aug 25) before being "neutralised" by troops present at the scene, Belgian authorities said.

"There was an attack against a soldier in Brussels," federal police told AFP. "Soldiers at the scene responded."

"The soldiers neutralised an individual," Belgian emergency authorities said on Twitter.

The attacker was armed with a knife, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Belgian media reported that the man, who was rushed to the hospital after the attack, had attacked two soldiers injuring one in the face and the other in the hand.