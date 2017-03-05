Somalia says 110 die of famine, diarrhoea in 48 hours

MOGADISHU: Some 110 people in southern Somalia have died within 48 hours from famine and diarrhoea, both resulting from drought, the prime minister said on Saturday.

"It is a difficult situation for the pastoralists and their livestock. Some people have been hit by famine and diarrhoea at the same time. In the last 48 hours 110 people died due to famine and diarrhoea in Bay region," Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire's office said in a statement.

"The Somali government will do its best, and we urge all Somalis wherever they are to help and save the dying Somalis," said the statement, released after a meeting of a famine response committee.

In 2011, some 260,000 people starved to death in Somalia due to famine.

