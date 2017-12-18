South Africa ANC vote too close to call, markets on edge

Battle lines were drawn for South Africa's ANC on Monday as voting began to elect a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma as head of a party that has ruled since the end of apartheid but faced scandals and corruption allegations.

JOHANNESBURG: The fight to lead South Africa's ruling ANC hung in the balance on Monday, with voters and markets on edge for a result that will set the direction for the country and the scandal-plagued party.

As the ANC prepared to announce either Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a former cabinet minister and the ex-wife of President Jacob Zuma, as the winner, party delegates sang and danced in the large conference hall.

Ramaphosa grinned and hugged senior party officials on the podium, whereas Dlamini-Zuma stood and talked calmly with other officials.

Opposition figure Julius Malema announced on Twitter: "It's a boy", suggesting a victory for market favourite Ramaphosa. The rand extended its gains to more than 4 percent on the day, reaching its highest level since March.

ANC chairwoman Baleka Mbete had earlier told delegates election officials would come to make an announcement. It was unclear whether that signalled an imminent result.

The vote is perhaps the most pivotal moment for the ANC since it launched black-majority rule under Nelson Mandela's leadership 23 years ago. Zuma's presidency, tainted by graft accusations that he denies, has tarnished the party's image and raised the prospect of splits.

Whoever emerges at the helm of the 105-year-old liberation movement is likely to become the country's next president after elections in 2019.

"It is going to be very close," a senior ANC source said. "Both camps have spreadsheets where they have calculated the number of delegates on their side. Both sides have different assumptions and guesswork."

Ramaphosa, 65, a former trade union leader who became a businessman and is now one of the richest people in South Africa, has vowed to fight corruption and revitalise the economy, a message hailed by foreign investors.

Dlamini-Zuma, 68, the president's preferred candidate, has pledged to tackle the racial inequality that has persisted since the end of white-minority rule.

They were the only candidates nominated for the ANC leadership at a conference in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

The party's Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu announced on Twitter that he voted for Ramaphosa, while police minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted that he had cast his vote for Dlamini-Zuma.

Zweli Mkhize, the outgoing ANC treasurer general, declined to say who he would vote for but said he had "absolute confidence" the delegates would make a good choice.

"FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS"

In a boost to Ramaphosa, courts ruled last week that officials from some provinces seen as supporting Dlamini-Zuma had been elected illegally and were barred from the conference.

The rand currency rose on the court orders and then extended its gains on Monday, racing to a 3-1/2-month high of 12.7300 earlier. Government bonds also firmed on hopes Ramaphosa would win the race.

"The rand is considerably stronger than where it was last week. I think a Cyril Ramaphosa win is priced in," said IG Markets currency strategist Shaun Murison.

"Please fasten your seatbelts,!" Commerzbank analysts said in a note, aimed at traders holding rand positions.

Ramaphosa drew the majority of nominations from party branches scattered across the country. But the delegates are not bound by their branches when they vote at the conference.

"The race is extremely close," said Susan Booysen, a political analyst at the University of Witwatersrand's School of Governance in Johannesburg.

"Before today we said Dlamini-Zuma could emerge as a winner. Even if there is a strong lead in terms of branch nominations by the Ramaphosa camp, it's not clear-cut."

In his last speech as ANC president on Saturday, Zuma announced plans to raise subsidies for tertiary colleges and universities, a move analysts said was timed to appeal to the party's more populist members allied to Dlamini-Zuma, the first woman nominated as an ANC presidential candidate.

Zuma has faced allegations of corruption since he became head of state in 2009 but has denied any wrongdoing.

On Monday, Zuma visited a part of the conference where businesses and charitable foundations had set up stands.

"I am happy to say now I'm bowing out because I think from my own point of view I made my contribution," he told reporters.

(Additional reporting by James Macharia, Mfuneko Toyana, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala; Writing by James Macharia)