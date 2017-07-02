South Africa delays Zuma no-confidence vote

South Africa's parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion on President Jacob Zuma on August 8, five days later than originally planned because of a scheduling clash with a cabinet meeting, the national legislature said on Sunday.

The assembly's speaker has yet to decide whether the ballot will be held in secret after the country's top court ruled in June that secret votes may be held for motions of no confidence.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana)